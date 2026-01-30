Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Winter Storm

32-year-old woman found dead outside during winter storm, latest Kentucky death

Jordyn Daws was found dead in a Lexington front yard as city officials warn extreme cold continues to strain emergency crews

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Second snowstorm could be headed for Northeast Video

Second snowstorm could be headed for Northeast

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy describes the damages and power outages caused by Winter Storm Fern on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death toll from a powerful winter storm continued to rise Wednesday after Kentucky officials confirmed a twelfth weather-related death in the state.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said a 32-year-old woman, Jordyn Daws, was found dead in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Wargrave Walk in Lexington, according to WKYT.

Daws was found just after 12:45 p.m., and her cause of death was determined to be hypothermia due to environmental exposure, per the outlet.

Daws was found just steps from her own home in the Polo Club community, not far from where she lived, according to local outlet LEX 18.

SECOND ELDERLY SOUTH CAROLINA WOMAN DEAD FROM HYPOTHERMIA IN WINTER STORM

A vehicle driving on a snow-covered road during a winter storm in Kentucky

A vehicle drives along snow-covered roads during a winter storm on Jan. 25, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. The death toll continued to rise Wednesday after Kentucky officials confirmed a twelfth weather-related fatality. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Neighbors said the discovery stunned the quiet neighborhood.

"This is like the first time that this is happening close to us, and it’s really shocking," Idris Bashorun, who lives nearby, told WKYT.

Bashorun said he noticed a heavy police presence in the area before learning what had happened.

RETIRED NYPD OFFICER COLLAPSES, DIES SHOVELING SNOW FOR CHURCHGOERS DURING DEVASTATING NORTHEAST WINTER STORM

Snow falling over the Louisville skyline during a winter storm

Snow falls over downtown Louisville during a winter storm on Jan. 25, 2026. The system brought bitter cold, snow and ice across Kentucky, prompting emergency responses statewide. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

"We saw lots of cops. We were wondering what’s going on," Bashorun said. "They kept going back and forth, looking on the ground. I didn’t know what they were looking for."

City officials warned this week that extreme cold and hazardous conditions continued to strain emergency and public works crews across Lexington.

People walking through heavy snow during a winter storm in Kentucky

People walk through near-whiteout conditions during a winter storm on Jan. 25, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In an official update on the city’s winter storm response, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said crews were working around the clock as dangerous conditions persisted.

"While Lexington continues to battle ice and an extended period of bitter cold temperatures, city road crews have made significant progress, and the work continues," Gorton said in a statement.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue