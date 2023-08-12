Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Three-year-old child on migrant bus dies en route from Texas to Chicago

The toddler's cause of death is not known at this time

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A three-year-old child died while riding on a migrant bus from Texas to Chicago, authorities announced Friday. 

Officials did not release information pertaining to the cause of death or identity of the child. 

"Every loss of life is a tragedy," the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. 

Immigration Texas Bus Death

Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Authorities say a three-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday, August 11, 2023, that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill.  (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

"Once the child presented with health concerns, the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 9-1-1 for emergency attention."

The Illinois Department of Public Health stated that the toddler died Thursday while in Marion County. 

It's the first death Texas has announced since the beginning of the bus program that has relocated large groups of migrants to northern, left-leaning cities and counties.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began the program last year in an effort to lessen the effects of illegal immigration into the state and raise awareness of the issue nationwide.

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams renewed calls for increased action from the federal government after warning that the sanctuary city’s ongoing migrant crisis threatens to "decimate" it. 

Migrant bus

Migrant bus from Texas to Los Angeles (KTTV)

New York City has repeatedly declared itself full and overwhelmed by the number of migrants who have entered, both on their own and with assistance from Texas, where Abbott has been offering migrants buses to get to cities like the Big Apple, as well as Washington, D.C., Chicago and Philadelphia.

Adams said the influx of migrants is projected to cost over $12 billion by 2025, reporting that nearly 100,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city in the last year alone. New York City, Adams said, is "past our breaking point," pleading for additional help from the state and federal government.

His comments come days after Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency over a surge of migrants that she says has left social services overwhelmed, while demanding more funding and help from the federal government.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com