Maryland

3 teenagers dead in Maryland following fiery crash involving stolen SUV

The MD teenagers attempted to flee from a traffic stop prior to the crash

Associated Press
Published
Three teenagers were among four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen SUV fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Maryland, police said on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Marquay Swann, 14, of Lanham and two passengers were identified as Zyshaun Cuffey, 15, of Glenarden, and Serenity Sellman, 15, of Upper Marlboro, Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement. The medical examiner’s office was still working to confirm the identity of the fourth person, police said.

According to police, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Sorento with expired temporary tags on Sept. 29.

Fox News Maryland Fox News

According to the police, three Maryland teenagers in a stolen SUV crashed and died as they were fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

"Officers briefly attempted to pursue the Kia but lost sight of the vehicle and disengaged," the news release said.

About four minutes later, according to an "independent witness," police said the driver of the Kia used the shoulder of a roadway to attempt a pass, lost control and hit a tree in Mitchellville.

The Maryland attorney general’s office determined the incident did not meet the parameters of an officer-involved fatality. The crash site was over 2 miles from the attempted traffic stop.

Investigators would later determine the vehicle involved had been taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the city of Greenbelt, police said.