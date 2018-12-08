3 shot in Miami suburb, 3 suspects at large, police say

Investigators in Opa-locka, Fla., were searching for three suspects Saturday night after three people were shot with what police said was an AK-47 rifle.

Two of the victims suffered traumatic injuries and were airlifted to a local hospital, while the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Miami FOX affiliate WSVN-TV reported.

One of the suspects fired at a responding officer but missed, the report said. The incident started just before 9:30 p.m., according to the report.

K-9 unit officers were checking whether the suspects had entered nearby apartments or were able to flee the area on foot.

Opa-locka is about 13 miles north of downtown Miami.

