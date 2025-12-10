Expand / Collapse search
Drugs

3 people arrested after 7 Providence College students overdose at off-campus party

Police seized 20 grams of fentanyl, $1,700 cash and five firearms from a home

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Three people were arrested after allegedly supplying drugs to seven Providence College students who overdosed during a party outside of campus, according to police.

Providence Police said officers responded to the party last week on Liege Street in Providence, Rhode Island, where they located four students passed out in the front yard of the home, according to WBZ-TV. A total of seven people at the party overdosed, were given Narcan and then were transported to a hospital, where they reported to be conscious and alert.

Officers later searched a home on Hawkins Street and seized about 20 grams of fentanyl, $1,700 in cash, two rifles and three handguns, including a "ghost gun."

ELDERLY TEXAS WOMAN LEARNS FATE FOR DISTRIBUTING 150,000 DOSES OF FENTANYL THROUGH THE MAIL

Angel Williams, Patrick Patterson and Kimsheree Simoneau

Angel Williams, Patrick Patterson and Kimsheree Simoneau were arrested after allegedly supplying drugs to Providence College students who overdosed during a party outside of campus. (Providence Police Department)

Angel Williams, 33, Patrick Patterson, 32, and Kimsheree Simoneau, 33, were arrested. Williams and Patterson face various drug and gun charges, while Simoneau was charged with possession of a ghost gun.

Williams and Patterson are being held without bail, and Simoneau was released on a $10,000 bond.

None of the three suspects are students at the college.

COLORADO AUTHORITIES FIND 1.7M COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL PILLS IN AUCTIONED-OFF STORAGE UNIT: 'SHOCKING DISCOVERY'

Fentanyl pills

None of the three suspects are students at the college. (Getty Images)

"This investigation reflects the department's continued commitment to combating the deadly flow of fentanyl and illegal firearms into our community," Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said in a statement.

"The coordinated efforts of our Narcotics and Organized Crime Bureau ensured that dangerous weapons and narcotics were removed from the streets of Providence," he continued.

Narcan

A total of seven people at the party overdosed, were given Narcan and then were transported to a hospital. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

The college said it would also conduct an investigation.

"We want to thank the City of Providence first responders on scene, as well as college public safety officials, who administered lifesaving care to our students," a college spokesperson told WBZ-TV.
