New Mexico
3 New Mexico teenagers die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

NM teens found in garage with propane heater turned on

Associated Press
Three teenagers have been found dead in a garage in the town of Edgewood, and it appears to have been carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Monday.

Edgewood police said the bodies were found Sunday and a propane heater was in use in the garage.

The names and ages of the three teens were being withheld until their families could be notified.

The Edgewood police announced Monday that three teenagers who were found dead in a garage was likely from carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Edgewood Police Chief Roger Jimenez said there was no indication of foul play in the deaths and stressed the importance of carbon monoxide detectors.

The teens were students at Moriarty High School and officials said grief counseling will be available to students and families of the victims.

Edgewood is located 33 miles east of Albuquerque.