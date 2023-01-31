3 Michigan rappers vanish after Detroit concert canceled, leading mother to fear her son is 'gone'

Police in Detroit say there are a "whole lot of unanswered questions" surrounding the disappearance of three rappers who vanished 10 days ago after a concert they were scheduled to perform at became canceled.

Armani Kelly, 28 of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, 31 of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, 31 of Melvindale, were last seen on Jan. 21 when they were supposed to appear at Lounge 31 in the city's Regent Park neighborhood, according to Fox2 Detroit.

"In this case, the three individuals... what we know is that they are all associates, and they were supposed to go to a club... to perform at this club and it’s our understanding that the performance got canceled and from there we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to find the answers for," Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said in an interview released by his department.

"We want to find them and get them home to their loved ones," he added.

McGinnis said phone records indicated all three men stopped having activity around the evening of their disappearance.

He said the following day, one of their mothers filed a missing person report and through OnStar, was able to track down an abandoned car connected to the three men in nearby Warren on Jan. 23.

That vehicle is now being investigated by police, with one of the mothers fearing the worst.

"I’m not going to say I think, I know in my gut, my heart, he’s gone'," Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother, told Fox2 Detroit. "As much as I love him, and I want him to be okay, I just want to take him home so we can lay him down to rest."

McGinnis said multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for the three individuals.

"Think about the victims’ families in this case," he said. "They have no answers, they don’t know where their loved one is."

Kelly's fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night.

"I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop," Taylor Perrin said.

She said Kelly was working, taking college classes and polishing his rap skills — a turnaround after a robbery case.

"Armani did his time and came out as a whole new person," Perrin told The Detroit News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.