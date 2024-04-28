Pennsylvania police searching for thieves caught-on-camera swiping American flags

Pennsylvania police are searching for the three suspects caught stealing American flags from a suburban neighborhood.

The Macungie Police Department made a Facebook post about the incident on Saturday. The department posted surveillance video of three suspects holding stolen flags and walking down a road.

"Macungie PD is seeking information and the identity of the 2 males and female in the video," the post read. "They were last seen in the Lea St area stealing American Flags from several residential homes."

The video shows the three suspects walking in the street early Saturday morning. The video elicited angry reactions in the post's comments section.

AMERICAN FLAG TORCHED DURING NYC PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATIONS

"When they catch them they should be required to go to each home and replace the flags and apologize to the home owners," one person wrote. "Not have Mom and Dad buy the flag either, if they do the crime they can do the time working to repair or replace what they damage."

"Probably stealing flags because they were taught to hate America," another Facebook user chimed in.

GOP BILL SAYS ONLY THE AMERICAN FLAG CAN FLY OVER US EMBASSIES: NO MORE PRIDE, BLM FLAGS

"Seriously?! Wth is wrong with these kids??" a third commentator said.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is urged to email mmiklich@macungiepd.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Macungie Police Department for more information, but did not immediately receive a response.