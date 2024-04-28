Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Pennsylvania police searching for thieves caught-on-camera swiping American flags

The Macungie Police Department is looking for the American flag-stealing suspects

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Pennsylvania police searching for thieves caught-on-camera swiping American flags Video

Pennsylvania police searching for thieves caught-on-camera swiping American flags

The Macungie Police Department said two men and one woman were seen stealing American flags from a suburban neighborhood on Saturday, eliciting anger from local residents. (Source: Macungie Police Department)

Pennsylvania police are searching for the three suspects caught stealing American flags from a suburban neighborhood.

The Macungie Police Department made a Facebook post about the incident on Saturday. The department posted surveillance video of three suspects holding stolen flags and walking down a road.

"Macungie PD is seeking information and the identity of the 2 males and female in the video," the post read. "They were last seen in the Lea St area stealing American Flags from several residential homes."

The video shows the three suspects walking in the street early Saturday morning. The video elicited angry reactions in the post's comments section.

AMERICAN FLAG TORCHED DURING NYC PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATIONS

Split image of suspects

The Macungie Police Department is searching for the suspects who stole American flags from Pennsylvania homes. (Macungie Police Department via Facebook)

"When they catch them they should be required to go to each home and replace the flags and apologize to the home owners," one person wrote. "Not have Mom and Dad buy the flag either, if they do the crime they can do the time working to repair or replace what they damage."

"Probably stealing flags because they were taught to hate America," another Facebook user chimed in.

GOP BILL SAYS ONLY THE AMERICAN FLAG CAN FLY OVER US EMBASSIES: NO MORE PRIDE, BLM FLAGS

Surveillance video of suspects

Video released by police shows the three suspects walking in the street early Saturday morning. (Macungie Police Department via Facebook)

"Seriously?! Wth is wrong with these kids??" a third commentator said.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is urged to email mmiklich@macungiepd.org.

Macungie Police Department exteriors

The Macungie Police Department is actively investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Macungie Police Department for more information, but did not immediately receive a response.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.