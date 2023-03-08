Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

3 fatally shot in Minnesota township home; suspect found dead

MN investigators believe shooting was not random

Associated Press
Three people whose bodies were found at a home in a Minnesota township all died from gunshot wounds, and a person of interest in the case was found dead at another location, authorities said.

The victims' bodies were found Sunday at Fish Lake Township after a family member reported not being able to contact them, the Chisago County Sheriff's Department said.

They were identified Tuesday as Darrell James Mattson, 73; Denise Lillian Mattson, 68; and 47-year-old Kirk Patrick Mattson.

Three people were killed in a Minnesota township home on Sunday. Police identified a suspect who died at a separate location. 

Three people were killed in a Minnesota township home on Sunday. Police identified a suspect who died at a separate location.  (Fox News)

The medical examiner said all three suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

A person of interest was found dead at a separate location, the sheriff's department said.

No further information was released. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random incident.

Fish Lake Township is about 45 mile north of Minneapolis.