Wisconsin

3 dead after fleeing suspect crashes near Wisconsin's capital

Suspect crashed in Cottage Grove, WI, after police from nearby Monona deployed tire deflation device

Associated Press
Published
A vehicle fleeing a suburban Madison police traffic stop crashed overnight, killing all three people who were riding inside, authorities said.

Monona police tried to stop "a suspicious vehicle" about 9 p.m. Monday, but the driver fled, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said.

After a Dane County deputy deployed a tire deflation device, the vehicle crashed in the nearby town of Cottage Grove and all three people in the vehicle died at the scene, DCI said in a statement.

The agency's statement did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash, including whether the driver may have lost control after running over the device or swerved to avoid it.

DCI did not immediately respond Tuesday to messages left by The Associated Press asking about the specific circumstances of the crash and also why Monona police had deemed the vehicle "suspicious."

The AP also left a message for the Dane County Medical Examiner asking whether the three crash victims have been identified.

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement that he has requested the assistance of DCI and the Wisconsin State Patrol in investigating the pursuit and fatal crash.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while DCI investigates with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

DCI said it will turn over its findings to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation is completed.