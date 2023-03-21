Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

3 bodies found at Arizona home; police investigating as triple homicide

Phoenix Police found two of the bodies in the backyard of the Arizona home

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Phoenix Police arrive at home where authorities found three bodies in alleged homicide Video

Phoenix Police arrive at home where authorities found three bodies in alleged homicide

Police say they are investigating a homicide after the bodies of three people were found March 21 at a home in a south Phoenix neighborhood. (Rick Davis/FOX 10)

Arizona police are investigating after three people were found dead at a Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the three bodies were found in the backyard of the property, police confirmed. 

The Phoenix Police Department told Fox News Digital officers arrived at the home in south Phoenix just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after three bodies were discovered at a home in south Phoenix near 16th Street and Dobbins Road Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after three bodies were discovered at a home in south Phoenix near 16th Street and Dobbins Road Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Rick Davis/FOX 10)

In a Twitter post, the Phoenix Police Department shared that "there is no risk to the safety of the community at this time."

Footage from the scene showed several police vehicles outside the taped-off home. Officials said there were no suspects at the scene of what they believe to be a triple homicide.

VIRGINIA DEPUTIES PILE ON TOP OF IRVO OTIENO BEFORE HIS DEATH

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the three people or the cause of their deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story and details will be published as they become available.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 