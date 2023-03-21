3 bodies found at Arizona home; police investigating as triple homicide

Arizona police are investigating after three people were found dead at a Phoenix home Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the three bodies were found in the backyard of the property, police confirmed.

The Phoenix Police Department told Fox News Digital officers arrived at the home in south Phoenix just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the Phoenix Police Department shared that "there is no risk to the safety of the community at this time."

Footage from the scene showed several police vehicles outside the taped-off home. Officials said there were no suspects at the scene of what they believe to be a triple homicide.

VIRGINIA DEPUTIES PILE ON TOP OF IRVO OTIENO BEFORE HIS DEATH

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the three people or the cause of their deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story and details will be published as they become available.