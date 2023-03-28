Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

2 teens in Massachusetts charged with breaking into state police cruiser, stealing rifle and ammunition

MA police recovered the firearm, other stolen items at a home in Malden

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two juveniles have been charged with breaking into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and stealing a rifle and ammunition, a prosecutor said.

The 14- and 15-year-old male youths were charged with breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday. The 14-year-old also was charged with possession of a firearm.

The two are accused of breaking into the police cruiser, parked in an apartment complex garage in Malden, during the overnight hours of March 23, Ryan said.

MASSACHUSETTS HOUSE SPEAKER REJECTS LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Two juveniles were charged with breaking into a state police car and stealing a rifle in Massachusetts.

Two juveniles were charged with breaking into a state police car and stealing a rifle in Massachusetts.

Ryan said the firearm and other stolen items were later recovered in a Malden home connected to the 15-year-old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The juveniles are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers.