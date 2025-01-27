Tennessee lawmaker reintroduces bill to allow veterans, retired cops to work as School Resource Officers

A Tennessee state lawmaker reintroduced a bill for the 2025 legislative session that would look to fill a shortage of School Resource Officers by allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to be hired.

Republican Rep. Tim Rudd reintroduced the bill for the 2025 legislative session. It was passed by the House during the last legislative session, but it failed to make it through the Senate.

The bill would allow public charter schools to hire honorably discharged veterans and retired law enforcement officers to serve as School Resource Officers.

Applicants must complete 40 hours of basic training in school policy, pass a test to be eligible to purchase and possess a handgun, receive written authorization to carry or possess a firearm on school grounds, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and pass an FBI criminal history check.

"They still have to go through training. The reason why is to try to find more resource officers in these rural areas, especially so we can protect our children," Rudd told WTVC.

"This certainly won't solve the shortage problem, but it will help," he added. "Ultimately, it'd be up to the school system whether they want to use them, and what guidelines and rules they put in place."

Rudd says the proposal would help veterans and retired law enforcement officers, but the main priority is to protect the children.

A man who served in the Navy for more than 20 years said the measure could be an opportunity for veterans to find a renewed purpose and be a role model for students.

"They have all the skills that would be necessary to bring into the environment of a school environment as a resource officer," Mickey McCamish told WTVC.

The transition from military life to civilian life can be difficult for some, but McCamish says these individuals would be perfect role models for students.

"There just couldn't be a better fit than having veterans as a role model to students in either a resource officer position or just to be a part of the school life," he said.