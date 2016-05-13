2 officers shot in New Hampshire; search on for shooter

next Image 1 of 3

Officials say two New Hampshire police officers have been shot and a manhunt is underway for an armed suspect.

Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard said early Friday that two officers were shot at about 2 a.m. and they are recovering at hospitals. There was no immediate word on the officers' injuries or conditions. No details about the shootings have been released.

Willard says police are searching for the suspected shooter, described as a white man with long hair who is wearing a trench coat. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A number of schools on Manchester's west side have been closed Friday, and some residents have been told to shelter in place due the search for the suspected shooter.