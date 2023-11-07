Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

2 North Carolina deputies have been shot, Robeson County sheriff says

Suspect was also shot, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed

Associated Press
Published
Two sheriff's deputies from a southeastern North Carolina county were shot on Tuesday, the local sheriff's office said.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed the deputies had been shot in an area outside of Maxton, which is about 120 miles southeast of Raleigh close to the South Carolina border.

Two Robeson County, North Carolina sheriff's deputies were reportedly shot Tuesday.

A person the sheriff's office described only as a suspect also had been shot, the news release said. The deputies were being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect was transported, but the sheriff's office didn't say where they were being treated.

Wilkins and the local district attorney were at the shooting scene, and the sheriff's office had requested assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the State Bureau of Investigation, the release said.

Officers had cordoned off a home with yellow police tape, WPDE-TV reported.