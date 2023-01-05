Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota
Published

2 ND state legislators sustain injuries from fall

North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, 74, and Republican Sen. Karen Krebasch, 82, are both currently recovering

Associated Press
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls.

Two North Dakota state legislators are currently recovering from fall-related injuries.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.

Meanwhile, 82-year-old Republican Sen. Karen Krebasch is using a walker after she slipped off a curb in Minot and broke her hip and left wrist. She still hopes to travel to Bismarck for next week’s legislative session.

