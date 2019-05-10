3 men plead guilty after twice attempting to steal pot from wrong house, authorities say

Three Virginia men reportedly pleaded guilty in San Francisco this week after attempting to rob the wrong house – twice.

Suspects identified as Siddiq Abdullah, Jaray Simmons and Nakia Jones were part of an eight-person team from the East Coast attempting to steal marijuana “and the cash proceeds” from homes in Northern California last year, according to the Department of Justice. They planned to sell the pot on the East Coast, authorities said.

According to authorities, the men broke into a home in Petaluma, north of San Francisco, in March 2018. There they allegedly bound a man and woman inside with duct tape, struck the man and demanded at gunpoint to know where they kept their marijuana. The couple said there was none.

The suspects then broke into another nearby house and locked a woman in the closet and tied up and struck a neighbor. Again at gunpoint, the victims said there were no drugs inside, authorities said.

When police arrived the eight men ran, but the police caught most of them within a few hours and one a few days later.

The three men pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, and use or possession of a firearm.

They could face life in prison and a $250,000 fine just for possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.

A licensed pot dispensary had been previously located next to one of the targeted homes, the Richmond Time-Dispatch reported.