2 men found dead after waves sweep them into Lake Michigan

Two men have been found dead after high waves swept them off an eastern Wisconsin pier into Lake Michigan.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the bodies of 21-year-old Kurt W. Ahonen and 22-year-old Adam M. Laluzerne were recovered from the water late Monday after they were swept in a day earlier.

The statement says Ahonen and Laluzerne were visiting the area with three friends, and four of the men walked to the end of the pier to talk with fisherman.

Ahonen, Laluzerne and a third man in their group were knocked in as a wave went over the top of the pier.

The third man was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital. Two fishermen were then knocked in but also quickly pulled to safety. They refused transport to a hospital.