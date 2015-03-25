2 killed when New Year's Day shooting suspect fleeing police crashes car in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco say two people were killed and a third critically injured when a shooting suspect fleeing police slammed into another vehicle that then hit a pedestrian.

Officers tried to pull over the Chevrolet Impala in the city's Mission District on Tuesday morning. Police had received reports of shots fired from the vehicle near a housing project.

Authorities say the driver sped off as an officer approached and ran two intersections before broadsiding a Toyota.

A female passenger in the Toyota was killed. A pedestrian who was entering a liquor store was also killed when he was struck by the Toyota.

The Toyota's driver suffered life-threatening injuries. All three were in their 20s.

The male suspect suffered minor injuries. Neither he nor the victims were identified.