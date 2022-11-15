2 Indiana inmates captured after walking away from prison

Two inmates were captured after they walked away from a minimum-security housing unit on the campus of an eastern Indiana prison Monday, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

Austin Bolton, 20, and Keegan Brooks, 19, left the unit at the New Castle Correctional Facility around 5 p.m. and were found about two hours later and taken into custody, the DOC said.

Bolton was sentenced to prison in July on one count of burglary, the Doc said. His expected release date was May 2024.

INDIANA MAN DIES IN SHOOTOUT WITH POLICE AFTER HE RAMMED A PICKUP TRUCK INTO MULTIPLE COP CARS

Brooks was sentenced on in September on one count of possession of a narcotic drug, the department said. His expected release date was March 2027.

The unit they walked away from is located outside of the secure facility and houses low-level individuals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A prosecutor will decide if the men will face additional charges, the DOC said.