2 Indian students drown in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

Authorities have identified two men who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks as natives of India who were students at St. Louis University.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Sunday that the victims were 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, of Telangana, India.

Troopers were called at 2:40 p.m. Saturday to help search for two people in the water near Bagnell Dam. The patrol said Kelligari was in the water and began to struggle before going under. Kunta jumped into the water to try and rescue Kelligari.

Police recovered Kunta’s body Saturday afternoon. Kelligari’s body was found by a dive team Sunday morning.

Both men were graduate students in St. Louis University's health data science program, the school said.