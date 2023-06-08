2 Georgia women wounded in carnival shooting that sent families running

Two women in Georgia were wounded in a shooting at a carnival that was held in the parking lot of a mall Wednesday night, and a suspect remains on the loose, authorities said.

Families were seen scattering to safety after gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. outside North Point Mall, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said.

"It was in the area of the rides when the shots were fired," Lt. David Freeman said, according to FOX5 Atlanta. "I'm not sure if they were on the ride or standing next to it."

Police and fire personnel arrived and found two young adult females suffering from gunshot wounds, Freeman told reporters. The names and ages of the women were not immediately provided.

THIRD SUSPECT IN PA TRIPLE HOMICIDE ARRESTED IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER WEEKLONG MANHUNT

Both women were treated at the scene before being transported to local hospitals. No update on their conditions was immediately available.

The suspect, described as a young adult Black male, had fled the carnival on foot, according to police. Investigators at the scene recovered a handgun and were interviewing witnesses.

MARYLAND SUSPECTS FACE MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES AFTER CRASHING INTO CONSTRUCTION ZONE, KILLING 6 WORKERS

While the circumstances leading to shooting are not currently known, police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The North Point Mall Carnival began Friday and continues through Sunday. It was unclear whether the remainder of the event would be canceled due to the shooting.