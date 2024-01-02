2 dead, including robbery suspect, in Missouri wrong-way crash

Two people are dead after a Missouri robbery suspect's vehicle was going the wrong way on an interstate highway while being chased by officers early Tuesday and slammed into another vehicle, killing both drivers, police said.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. on Interstate 435 in Kansas City. Names of those killed have not been released.

Armed robberies occurred between around 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. at three convenience stores. Soon after the third crime, police saw the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit, police spokeswoman Alayna Gonzalez said in a news release.

During the chase, the driver traveled south in the northbound lanes of the interstate, causing the crash, Gonzalez said.

The accident remains under investigation.