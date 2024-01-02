Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

2 dead, including robbery suspect, in Missouri wrong-way crash

Incident reported following Tuesday morning police chase on I-435 in KCMO

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people are dead after a Missouri robbery suspect's vehicle was going the wrong way on an interstate highway while being chased by officers early Tuesday and slammed into another vehicle, killing both drivers, police said.

MISSOURI MAN BUSTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ROBBING ST. LOUIS WOUNDED VETERANS GROUP

The accident happened just after 4 a.m. on Interstate 435 in Kansas City. Names of those killed have not been released.

St. Louis, Branson, Springfield crime

Two people, including a fleeing robbery suspect, have been reported dead following a wrong-way collision in Kansas City, Missouri. (Fox News Digital)

Armed robberies occurred between around 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. at three convenience stores. Soon after the third crime, police saw the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit, police spokeswoman Alayna Gonzalez said in a news release.

During the chase, the driver traveled south in the northbound lanes of the interstate, causing the crash, Gonzalez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The accident remains under investigation.