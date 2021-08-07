2 Chicago police officers shot; 2 suspects nabbed: reports

At least two Chicago police officers and a suspect were shot Saturday night during a confrontation on the city’s South Side, according to reports.

All were believed to be in critical condition, according to reports.

Two suspects were taken into custody while a third suspect was being sought, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A third police officer was reportedly injured at the scene – though it wasn’t immediately clear if that officer was hit by gunfire.

Dozens of police officers were seen in the area soon after the shooting, while a police helicopter flew overhead, the Sun-Times reported.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, FOX 32 reported.

At least two officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to FOX 32.

No details were immediately released on how or why the shooting started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.