Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

2 Chicago police officers shot; 2 suspects nabbed: reports

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

At least two Chicago police officers and a suspect were shot Saturday night during a confrontation on the city’s South Side, according to reports.

All were believed to be in critical condition, according to reports.

Two suspects were taken into custody while a third suspect was being sought, police said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A third police officer was reportedly injured at the scene – though it wasn’t immediately clear if that officer was hit by gunfire.

Dozens of police officers were seen in the area soon after the shooting, while a police helicopter flew overhead, the Sun-Times reported.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood, FOX 32 reported.

At least two officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to FOX 32.

No details were immediately released on how or why the shooting started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money