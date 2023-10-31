Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

2 charged with homicide after missing WI child's body found in dumpster

The Wisconsin suspects lived in the same home as the child, reports say

Associated Press
Published
A 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old youth were charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster.

The two lived in the same home as Prince McCree, whose body was found Thursday a day after he was reported missing, local news outlets reported.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

Both suspects could face life behind bars if convicted.

Besides the homicide charge, the two face charges of physical abuse of a child causing death and hiding a corpse. The 15-year-old also faces three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The teen was charged in adult court. If convicted on all charges, both face possible life sentences.

The two were taken into custody last week.

Authorities have not said specifically how the 5-year-old died.