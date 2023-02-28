2 California eagle eggs watched by a web cam unlikely to hatch

Two bald eagle eggs laid last month in a Southern California nest watched by a web cam are unlikely to hatch, experts said Monday.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the first egg Jan. 11 and the second a few days later near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles.

Jackie's partner, a male bald eagle named Shadow, has been sharing egg-warming duties during a series of snowstorms.

AS BALD EAGLE MAKES MIRACULOUS COMEBACK IN US, AUTHOR REVEALS THAT HUMANS ‘REDEEMED OURSELVES’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which runs the popular livestream, said the eggs are nearly two weeks past their expected hatch date.

"It appears now that Jackie and Shadow’s eggs are not going to hatch this time. We cannot know exactly why — they could have not been fertilized, or could have stopped developing somewhere along the process for any of a variety of conditions and reasons," the group said on Facebook.

More than 12,000 people were viewing the video feed Monday afternoon. It showed an eagle in a nest piled high with snow as the latest winter storm blew through the San Bernardino National Forest.