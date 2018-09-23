2 brothers shot dead during birthday party in Texas; teen suspects sought, sheriff says

Authorities are hunting for two teenage boys accused of shooting and killing two brothers Sunday during a birthday party in Texas, according to police.

Nicolas and Valdomero Garcia were at a birthday party held inside a garage of a home in Houston’s Fallbrook neighborhood when two teens walked up and opened fire, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday.

Nicolas Garcia, 44, and Valdomero Garcia, said to be in his mid to late 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen shooters fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said there’s no relationship between the suspects and the brothers and the shooting is believed to be random, KHOU11 reported.