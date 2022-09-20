Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor's home: police

Susan Menard served the longest tenure of any Woonsocket mayor, serving from 1995 to 2009

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Two bodies were found "severely decomposed" in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.

Oates also confirmed that the home belongs to Susan Menard, who served as Mayor of Woonsocket. The police chief did not confirm if she was one of the victims.

Susan Menard served as mayor from 1995 to 2009 – the longest tenure of any Woonsocket mayor.

Police say that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the Woonsocket home.

Police say that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the Woonsocket home.

The stateswoman was so popular that the city unveiled a Susan D. Menard Middle School complex sign to honor her in 2017.

According to a recent obituary, Menard's brother Robert Miller, 81, passed away on Saturday. His Providence Journal obituary lists the former mayor as part of his surviving family. 

Authorities have not confirmed if former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was one of the victims after two bodies were found in her Rhode Island home.

Authorities have not confirmed if former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was one of the victims after two bodies were found in her Rhode Island home.

Authorities said there is no suspicion of criminal behavior at this point in their investigation, which is ongoing. A state medical examiner will also determine the decedents' cause of death. 

Woonsocket police told Fox News Digital there were no current updates on the case as of Monday evening.

Police are investigating the deaths, but suspect no foul play at this time.

Police are investigating the deaths, but suspect no foul play at this time.

Woonsocket is a northern Rhode Island city that borders Massachusetts. The New England city is home to upwards of 40,000 residents. 