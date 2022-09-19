Missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier found dead after sending daughter money, chilling text

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missing Athens, Georgia, mom Debbie Collier has been found dead after she digitally sent her daughter money and a chilling text message, the New York Post reports.

"They are not going to let me go, love you," the message reportedly read after her daughter received $2,385 from her mother via Venmo.

The body of 59-year-old Collier was found Sept. 11, a day after she vanished, 11Alive reported.

Collier's daughter, Amanda Bearden, told officers that her mother's car was in the shop, and her mother left her home with only her driver's license and a debit card, in a rented vehicle, according to the TV station.

The rented vehicle was equipped with satellite radio. The radio company tracked the vehicle to U.S. 441 near Victory Home Lane, 60 miles north of the Collier’s home in Athens, and contacted the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 team located the woman's body nearby, as well as a red tote bag and partially-burned blue tarp, Now Habersham reports.

Investigators are treating Collier's death as a homicide, which may have been the result of a kidnapping, according to the missing person's report filed by Bearden.