19-year-old charged in fatal Michigan shooting of Lyft driver

The MI rideshare driver was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head

Associated Press
A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac.

Kemarrie Phillips was arraigned Tuesday on open murder and gun charges, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.

Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was found about 5:15 a.m. Friday. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies were told that a man was seen running from the site where the Lyft vehicle crashed against a utility pole, about 31 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators located Terrell's cellphone and a Lyft app with directions to an address on the northeast side of Pontiac. Phillips was identified as a suspect and later arrested.

He was being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail pending a Nov. 3 probable cause conference and Nov. 10 preliminary examination.

The Associated Press could not determine Tuesday evening if Phillips has an attorney.