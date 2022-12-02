Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

17-year-old arrested for allegedly opening fire at Arizona State University

No injuries were reported at the ASU shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teenager was arrested early Thursday after allegedly firing shots on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University, authorities said.

Campus police said the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released, but police said he's not an ASU student and is not affiliated with the school.

INDIANA POLICE SHOOT KNIFE-WIELDING MAN WHO CHARGED AT OFFICER

A 17-year-old boy, who is not an ASU student, went on campus and allegedly opened fire.

A 17-year-old boy, who is not an ASU student, went on campus and allegedly opened fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campus police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. about a person with a gun spotted near the Barrett Honors College.

A text alert was sent out to students asking them to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots at arriving officers before running off, but he was quickly caught and a gun was recovered from the scene.