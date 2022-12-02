17-year-old arrested for allegedly opening fire at Arizona State University

A teenager was arrested early Thursday after allegedly firing shots on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University, authorities said.

Campus police said the 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

The teen’s name wasn’t immediately released, but police said he's not an ASU student and is not affiliated with the school.

Campus police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. about a person with a gun spotted near the Barrett Honors College.

A text alert was sent out to students asking them to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots at arriving officers before running off, but he was quickly caught and a gun was recovered from the scene.