143 roosters euthanized after California cockfighting bust

California local authorities broke up a cockfighting event in a Riverside residence Friday, forcing officials to euthanize close to 150 roosters as a result.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found more than 200 people and 143 birds at a Jurupa Valley property around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities were called to the house following complaints of "a loud and large event", according to a statement released by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Deputies found several dead and severely injured birds upon arriving at the scene. A man at the residence claimed ownership of the birds and was cited with a misdemeanor "for possession of fighting blades."

Officers gathered all the birds and humanely euthanized them. They then conducted the processes until about 6 a.m., according to the press release.

The animals were euthanized due to the fact that they could not be adopted out "as they are valuable and they would almost always end up back in a cockfighting ring." They are also not suitable as pets.

Officials said it remains an open investigation and Animal Services will likely seek felony animal cruelty charges to be filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

