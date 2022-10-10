Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

12 migrants from Ireland, Great Britain arrested for illegally entering the US through Minnesota

Border Patrol agents learned 2 vehicles illegally entered the US near Roseau leading to the migrants being found

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says 12 migrants from Ireland and Great Britain were arrested after illegally entering the United States in northern Minnesota.

Border Patrol agents, with the help of local law enforcement, intercepted the human smuggling attempt over the span of two days in late September, the agency said over the weekend.

An agent with the Border Patrol station in Warroad learned that two vehicles illegally entered the U.S. near Roseau on Sept. 25, according to a news release.

MINNESOTA MAN CHARGED WITH BEHEADING GIRLFRIEND IS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FROM CUBA

Twelve migrants were found in Minnesota after border patrol agents were informed two vehicles had illegally entered the country. The migrants were from Ireland and Great Britain.

Twelve migrants were found in Minnesota after border patrol agents were informed two vehicles had illegally entered the country. The migrants were from Ireland and Great Britain. (Fox News)

The agent drove south on Highway 89 toward Grygla and spotted the two vehicles at a gas station.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER 17,000 MIGRANTS SPARK SHELTER 'CRISIS'

One of the vehicles left as the agent approached, but the agent made contact with the other driver, which led to the arrest of four migrants, the agency said.

The next day, a Border Patrol agent in International Falls saw the other vehicle at a restaurant in Bemidji. The car was empty, so the agent went to a nearby hotel and spoke with an employee at the front desk who said a couple had recently checked in, but left shortly before the agent arrived.

With the help of the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the agent later located the couple and eight migrants who were arrested.

BLAKE MASTERS TO HEADLINE NATIONAL SECURITY EVENT, SAYS MARK KELLY 'FOOLED' VOTERS ON BORDER POSITION

Earlier this year, a Florida man was charged with human smuggling in Minnesota after the bodies of four people were found in Canada near the U.S. border. Authorities said the four had frozen to death during a blizzard in a failed crossing attempt.