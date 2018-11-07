11-year-old in North Carolina charged with putting needles in Halloween candy, police say

A North Carolina child is facing felony charges after police say the 11-year-old allegedly put sewing needles in Halloween candy.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a call on Halloween that a 12-year-old child suffered minor injuries after eating a candy bar with a sewing needle in it, Fox 8 reported. The child had reportedly gone trick-or-treating in the Grace Ridge subdivision.

A second candy bar with a sharp object was also found in the victim’s candy stash.

Another incident was reported on Thursday – that child’s family had also been trick-or-treating in the same neighborhood, Fox 8 reported.

An investigation into the attacks led authorities to an 11-year-old child who was visiting relatives in the Grace Ridge subdivision, The Salisbury Post reported. They say the child put the needles inside the candy with the intent to cause harm.

The suspect was referred to juvenile court and was recommended for a mental evaluation. The suspect faces charges of distribution of food with a foreign object.