107-year-old's secret to long life: stay single, eat Italian food

A New York woman celebrated her 107th birthday Wednesday – with no husband in sight.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married,” Louise Signore told reporters at the gathering of more than 100 people in the Bronx. “I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,’” WCBS reported.

The Italian-American also added that eating Italian food could be a secret to longevity.

“Italian food is very good for you,” she said. “I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake.”

Despite her years, the irreverent centenarian continues to stay active.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo,” Signore said of the community where she lives.

Signore has had her share of struggles. She’s legally blind and just four years ago she was assaulted and robbed in her building, WCBS reported.

Friends said Signore doesn’t use a cane or wheelchair and still does her own shopping. “She’s awesome,” friend Deborah Whitaker told WCBS.

Signore was born in Harlem and has lived in New York her entire life.