100-year-old's car restored as tribute to him and his late wife

It’s a rolling monument to love.

When John Ball purchased a classic Ford Consul sedan from Vic Gamble in Wales, U.K., he didn’t just get a car, but also a story.

Gamble told him bought it in 1960 while on vacation with his wife when their car broke down and that they went on to take trips in it for over half a century.

After Elma died five years ago, Gamble frequently drove it to visit her grave. When he finally had to let it go in 2017, he unwittingly sold it to the right man.

Ball had the Consul restored and painted Elma and Vic’s names on the dashboard. When he heard Gamble was turning 100, he had a grille plaque made to celebrate featuring a photo of the couple aside the car and then drove it 200 miles to visit him at his rest home in Tywyn.

“Vic was very surprised when he see the car and his face was gleaming when I took him for a drive around the town and along the seafront," Ball told SWNS.

"It was a very pleasant surprise. I never dreamt I'd see it again. It was a wonderful old car," Vic said.

A typical 1960 Ford Consul isn’t a particularly valuable classic, but this one is priceless.