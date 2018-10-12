1 of WWII ship's last surviving crewmembers pays visit

One of the last surviving World War II crewmembers of a Navy ship that's the last of its kind still afloat has visited the vessel at its Hudson River dock.

Earl Laber, who turns 93 Monday, was joined by his three sons for Friday's visit aboard the USS Slater, a floating museum docked at the Port of Albany.

The Springfield, Vermont, native joined the Navy at the height of WWII and served aboard the Slater as an electrician as the ship saw action in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. After the war, Laber started Green Mountain Electric Supply. Today the company has 14 stores in three northeastern states.

The Slater is the only WWII destroyer escort still afloat. Fewer than 10 former wartime crewmembers are still living.