Arkansas

1 dead, 9 injured in Arkansas block party shooting

Wynne, AR resident Varian Campbell is shooting's only confirmed victim so far

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and at least nine others injured at a block party in Arkansas.

The gunfire happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at the party in Wynne, and two of the victims were run over by vehicles at the scene, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Varian Campbell, 27, of Wynne was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. The injured people ranged in age from 24 to 49.

Wynne police asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate.

Wynne is a city of about 8,000 people in eastern Arkansas, about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.