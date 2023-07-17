Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

1 child, 2 adults killed in Idaho after freight train collides with car

ID police said the driver failed to yield the right of way, causing a crash that killed 3 passengers

Associated Press
Two adults and a child were killed Saturday in Idaho when a freight train slammed into their car, pushing it off the road and overturning it, according to law enforcement.

A fourth person who was in the car survived and was brought to a hospital, according to the Idaho State Police, who did not offer further details on the survivor's condition in a news release late Saturday.

Idaho news graphic

Three car passengers died after a freight train slammed into their vehicle Saturday in Idaho.

Police said the cause of the crash, which happened near midday in the northern tip of Idaho, was the car driver's failure "to yield the right of way" to a freight train. The two deceased adults were 37-years-old and 31-years-old. All four were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The freight train operators were not harmed and police said the incident remains under investigation.