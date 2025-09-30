World's tallest bridge cuts 2-hour mountain trip to just 2 minutes: See the jaw-dropping photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge opened to traffic for the first time on Sunday — and now claims to be the world’s tallest and largest span bridge in a mountainous area, according to Chinese state media.

Located in China's Guizhou Province, the bridge hangs over the Beipan River and crosses through the Huajiang Canyon.

The bridge is reportedly 2,050 feet above the river. It stretches nearly 10,000 feet long, with a main span of about 5,000 feet.

Guizhou Highway Engineering Group Company’s chief engineer, Zhang Shenglin, said the bridge spans "earth's crack."

The bridge, he added, "will showcase China's engineering capabilities and boost Guizhou's goal of becoming a world-class tourist destination," the China Daily reported.

After three years of construction, the newly opened bridge successfully cuts two hours of travel drive time down to two minutes, according to Reuters.

University of Calgary civil engineering professor Mamdouh El-Badry told several outlets a project of this scale would typically take at least five to 10 years.

He said that time frame included everything from "groundbreaking to completion, depending on environmental, political and logistical factors."

The previous tallest bridge in the world, the Millau Viaduct in France, stretches 8,070 feet long and sits nearly 1,000 feet above the Tarn River.

It is supported by seven concrete pillars that are each 1,125 feet tall — "taller than the Eiffel Tower," according to the European Space Agency.

The Canakkale Bridge in northwestern Turkey is the longest suspension bridge that stretches over a mile.

Reuters contributed reporting.