Woman misses flight, breaks through security to chase down plane in viral video

Someone has seen “Mission Impossible” one too many times.

A woman went viral in Indonesia after she was recorded breaking past security at Ngurah Rai International Airport and running onto the tarmac to chase after the plane she missed.

According to Channel News Asia, the woman was booked on a Citilink flight from Bali to Jakarta. A Citilink official confirmed to the outlet that the woman was scheduled for the 7:20 a.m. flight, but did not make it to the gate before boarding ended.

"The passenger was booked on the Citilink flight QG193 bound for Jakarta. She had checked in at 6:27 a.m. and had been told that the boarding time was 6:50 a.m.," an airport spokesman said to Channel News Asia. "But even after three calls and a final call, she did not turn up at the boarding gate."

In video footage posted on social media, the woman is seen making a desperate dash on the tarmac toward the plane before she is restrained by security members at the airport.

The viral video shows her trying to fight off the guards before falling on the ground.

The woman was reportedly taken back to the airport and booked onto another flight to Jakarta departing at 4:40 p.m. that same day.