Flight that left over 200 passengers sleeping on the airport floor lands 3 days after schedule

A British Airways flight that left over 200 passengers stranded at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport finally landed in London on Sunday — three days after it left Orlando, Fla.

The flight was originally scheduled to leave Orlando International Airport Thursday evening and land at London’s Gatwick Airport Friday morning. However, the eight-hour flight turned into a three-day ordeal after mechanical issues kept grounding the plane.

According to a New York Post article, Flight 2036 was first grounded in Orlando for a full 24 hours. Once the plane finally began its journey and was seemingly ready to cross the Atlantic, it experienced another technical issue and was forced to divert to JFK airport, where passengers deplaned and reportedly were left to sleep in the terminal.

“I was quite scared,” passenger Daisy May Dixon, 14, told The New York Post.

Several passengers took to Twitter to slam British Airways and show photos of children and adults sleeping on the terminal floor while they waited for more information from the airliner.

According to Newsweek, passengers had to pay for their own hotel accommodations and were not given vouchers for food or drinks.

British Airways told Fox News they apologized to passengers for the delay, calling the diversion to New York a "precaution, following a minor technical issue."

“We appreciate that this was an exhausting and frustrating experience for our customers, and we have apologised for the long delay to their flight,” the statement said. “Customers were rebooked where possible and while there were limited hotel rooms available, our teams on the ground cared for customers in our first class lounge providing bedding, food and drinks to ensure they were comfortable during their stay.”