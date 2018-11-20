11-year-old nearly succeeds in sneaking on to plane without ticket

A Georgia tween nearly boarded a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport without a boarding pass or identification after running away from home on Friday, reports claim.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the 11-year-old boy managed to get through the main security checkpoint without a plane ticket.

ANGRY PASSENGER TRIES TO BURN LUGGAGE AFTER FLIGHT IS CANCELLED

A TSA representative told WSB-TV, because the boy is a minor, he did not have to show identification. And since he was screened, it was not considered a breach of security.

After the unidentified child passed the security screening, he reportedly tried to board a Delta flight by pretending to be part of another family. However, the family told officers the boy was not with them. When questioned about where his parents were, the boy ran away, WSB-TV reported.

NEW ORLEANS AIRPORT ALLOWING PASSENGERS TO POSE WITH BABY ALLIGATORS

Officers eventually caught up with the boy and contacted his mother, who was not aware he was at the airport.

Though the mother refused to comment to WSB-TV about the incident, she blames the airport for allowing her child to nearly board a plane.

“OK, well, you should be at the airport asking them how that happened,” the mother told Jones.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Sources shared with WSB-TV that the kid took a bus to the airport and wanted to get away.

The boy is now back with his mother. Yahoo Lifestyle reported that child protective services has been notified about the case.