WestJet passengers go viral for 'calm and orderly' exit: 'What kind of sorcery is this?'

You are now free to exit the cabin — and go viral on Twitter.

A WestJet flight is being praised on social media for showing how passengers in Canada exit from a full plane: by remaining in their seats until the row in front of them has gathered their bags and walked down the aisle.

SPIRIT PASSENGER PLAYS ROCK-PAPER-SCISSORS WITH AIRPORT EMPLOYEE, GOES VIRAL

Footage of the orderly exit was shared online by Darragh Doyle. It was seen by over 640,000 people and earned countless praises on the “calm” and “patient” manner in which the passengers left the plane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some, however, suggested the video had been staged, pointing to all the overhead bins that were already open at the start of the video.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Most seemed to agree that this should be standard protocol in getting off a plane, although at least one dissenter made the excellent point that sometimes standing after a long flight is just for comfort, and not to deplane quicker.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

We’ll see if the viral video changes the way people deplane forever — or if it’s just a one-time moment of “calm and orderly” behavior.