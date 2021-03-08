Walt Disney World parks, resorts in Orlando fully booked during popular spring break dates

With spring break travel underway, Disney World resorts in Orlando are fully booked through next week, according to the company's website.

As of Monday morning, dates were blacked out for Park Pass reservations, for both Disney Resort Guests and Theme Park Tickets Guests, beginning Monday, March, 15 until Thursday, March 18th. Disney’s Hollywood Studios also has no availability currently for the rest of the month.

A number of Florida hotspots have begun tightening restrictions around spring break travel during the pandemic. Fort Lauderdale’s The Wharf, a popular party spot for tourists, said last week it would prohibit out-of-state spring breakers under age 23 to control crowds and slow the spread of COVID-19. And earlier this month Miami’s South Beach imposed new health and safety standards through April 12, its high-impact period, which included banning alcohol and live music among other restrictions to limit overcrowding in high traffic areas.

Disney ramped up its tourism efforts following major revenue losses from 2020 spurred by coronavirus shutdowns, capacity limits and park closures. Last month, the company announced plans for its 50-year celebration with what’s being described as an "18-month event" beginning on Oct. 1.

Disney Cruise Line, meanwhile, said last month it would extend its suspension with all sailings canceled through May, with some routes, like its Disney Magic to Europe, suspended through Aug. 10, 2021.