Disney Cruise Line extends suspension through May amid coronavirus, future Alaska sailings under review

More families’ vacation plans just sailed off into the sunset.

Disney Cruise Line announced an extension of its coronavirus-related suspension on Wednesday, saying it canceled all sailings through May and that some routes would be affected even longer.

Sailings of the Disney Magic to Europe were canceled through Aug. 10, 2021, Disney said.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT INTERIOR FOR NEW SHIP DISNEY WISH

Additionally, the cruise line said it was evaluating options for the Disney Wonder’s scheduled season in Alaska after Canadian officials said that the country would not allow ships with more than 100 passengers to dock in its ports until Feb. 28, 2022.

Affected voyages include sailings of the Disney Magic through Aug. 18, the Disney Wonder through July 7, the Disney Dream through June 4 and the Disney Fantasy through July 31. A specific list is available on Disney Cruise Line’s website.

"Our team at Disney Cruise line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members," the company said in its announcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the cruise ships remain docked without passengers, Disney said it is working to meet requirements set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency is requiring cruise operators to demonstrate that they can run every aspect of a cruise, from embarking to disembarking and everything in between, with effective COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Disney said it was continuing to refine its protocols and was waiting on "further technical guidance from the CDC."

Any guests who had already paid for a trip on one of the canceled sailings can have their choice of a full refund or a cruise credit for a future trip, according to Disney. Those who hadn’t paid fully yet will automatically be refunded what they’d paid so far.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Disney Cruise Line announcement came the same day that Carnival Cruise Line and other brands owned by its parent company announced they were also extending their own suspensions because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Resort in California is also mostly closed because of the pandemic, with only the Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street currently open to visitors. The park has also scheduled a reservation-only food and entertainment "experience" starting March 18. And Walt Disney World Resort in Florida has reopened with limited capacity.