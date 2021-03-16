Viking to test crew, guests for coronavirus daily on new UK cruises in May

No need to pack a coronavirus test – this cruise line’s got you covered.

Viking plans to test all guests and crew for COVID-19 every day when the company resumes sailing in England in May.

The river, ocean and expedition cruise line unveiled the "England’s Scenic Shores" trips on Tuesday, with the new Viking Venus ship setting sail for eight-day ocean itineraries on May 22, May 29 and June 5. At this time, the trips are exclusive to residents of the U.K., and will sail round-trip from Portsmouth.

The Venus, the newest ocean-going ship to join Viking's fleet, is currently scheduled to be delivered in April.

In the fight against COVID-19, all guests and crew will receive a saliva PCR test each day they're at sea. According to the cruise line, this requirement is nothing new for crew members, as seafaring employees have taken a PCR test for the viral disease each day for nearly six months.

"We are in a position to restart operations quickly and to start sailing again in May because we have kept our ships crewed during warm lay-up throughout the past 12 months," Torstein Hagen, Viking chairman, said in a news release. "We have been implementing our additional protocols, including daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests for our crew, for almost six months now. With our new protocol enhancements in place, we feel strongly there will be no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage and we look forward to welcoming U.K. guests back on board very soon."

When Viking resumes sailing, the cruise line will continue to enforce its enhanced Viking Health and Safety Program. Protocol of the program includes health checks, increased sanitization and social distancing measures throughout.

Stateside, Crystal Cruises recently announced it will resume sailing in Bahamas in July. The trips, set to sail from Nassau and Bimini, mark the first from the Americas since the pandemic began.