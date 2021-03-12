Crystal Cruises to resume sailing in Bahamas in July, first from Americas since pandemic began

Time to smash some champagne against an empty ship, because Crystal Cruises is resuming sailing with exclusive cruises of the Bahamas in July.

The luxury line announced the news Thursday, revealing that the Crystal Serenity will sail from Nassau and Bimini this summer. The itineraries are significant as the first ocean-going cruises to set sail from the Americas since the cruise industry ceased operations almost exactly a year ago due to the global pandemic.

Jack Anderson, interim president and CEO of Crystal Cruises, unveiled the plans in partnership with the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguila, minister of tourism for the Bahamas.

"Like our guests, we have been eagerly looking forward to the day we can welcome them back on board, and we’re thrilled that this day will come in The Bahamas," Anderson said in a news release. "The new Bahamas Escapes cruises will allow travelers to enjoy luxury cruising now, as well as bring much-needed benefits to the local workforce, airlines, restaurants, retailers and hotels for pre- and post-cruise stays."

D’Aguilar echoed the sentiments.

"The Bahamas is ready and delighted to welcome cruise visitors back to the islands and to partner with Crystal Cruises in the effort to restore and help re-activate our tourism industry and protect jobs and businesses," said the Bahamian tourism minister. "Crystal Cruises will go on record as the only cruise line offering Bahamas-only voyages that highlight the signature features and experiences travelers can find here in our islands, and the support that these cruises will bring to multiple communities within the country will be tremendous."

According to The Bahamas Investment Authority, an office of the prime minister, 50% of the Caribbean country’s $5.7 billion GDP derives from tourism.

As the plans stand now, Crystal will offer 16 seven-night round-trip cruises from Nassau (starting July 3) and Bimini (launching July 4) for its Bahamas Escapes series. Bookings for the Bahamas.

When the Serenity hits the high seas, it will do so at reduced capacity and enforce enhanced health and safety protocol within its Crystal Clean+ 4.0 program. Guests must also be fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before boarding and test negative for the coronavirus as well.

When Crystal announced the vaccine requirement for guests last month, the Miami-based cruise operator acknowledged that it may be more difficult to require all its staff – who hail from all over the world – to be fully vaccinated because of the availability of dosages in their home countries.

However, staff will still be tested for the coronavirus and will have to follow a series of protocols including receiving a negative test, quarantining for seven days when they arrive at the ship, and getting another negative test at the end of their quarantine.