Australia
Published

Videos show unsuspecting tourists slammed by wave at popular Instagram spot

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
At Figure 8 Pools in Sydney’s Royal National Park, a destination popular with Instagram influencers, video shared on social media captures what appears to be dozens of visitors knocked off their feet by a wave more than 16 feet high.

These tourists really got swept away by their Australian vacation.

A group of visitors at Figure 8 Pools in Sydney’s Royal National Park were recorded getting wiped out by a giant wave while they stood on the edge of the popular beach rock pool.

In footage shared on social media, dozens of visitors are knocked off their feet by a wave that rises more than 16 feet and crashes over the rocks.

Some try to outrun the water, but also get swept in toward the shore.

Mad scramble aside, no serious injuries were reported.

The spot, an Instagram-influencer fave, has a “Risk Forecast” online, warning people whether or not it is the right time to visit the pools.

The warning system runs from extreme to very low risk – seeming to taper into a low risk toward the afternoon, after peaking at high risk around 7-10 a.m.

Such wave-inspired mayhem has happened before. In May, two women trying to get the “perfect shot” were knocked over by one in Hawaii. The unidentified women wound up with scrapes and a broken camera but were not seriously injured.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.