Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Extreme Travel
Published

Venice's daily tourist tax to take effect in July

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
What is Overtourism?Video

What is Overtourism?

Overtourism is becoming a serious problem to a lot of places around the world. Here’s a breakdown of what is contributing to the issue and a list of over-visited destinations.

Tourists to Venice should pack their wallets with few extra bucks, as the Italian city will begin taxing day-trippers this summer.

As of July 1, Venetian officials will charge visitors between $3.30 and $11 (3 and10 euro) per day for admission into the historic city, with the exact prices to be determined closer to the date.

News of the fee was announced nearly a year ago, The Telegraph reports, though authorities were delayed in establishing the exact policies for the tax.

As of July 1, day-trippers to the canal city of Venice will be assessed a visitor’s tax. A city spokesman said Tuesday that the price of the tax would be established closer to the date, but a law establishing it set a range of $3.30 to $11 (3 to 10 euro) a day.

As of July 1, day-trippers to the canal city of Venice will be assessed a visitor’s tax. A city spokesman said Tuesday that the price of the tax would be established closer to the date, but a law establishing it set a range of $3.30 to $11 (3 to 10 euro) a day. (AP)

'DRUNK' SPIRIT AIRLINES PASSENGER VOMITS ON WOMAN'S HAIR, FORCES EVERYONE TO DEPLANE

“The aim is to improve the quality of life of residents,” Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice, said of the news in a statement earlier this year. “We’re not in it to make money.”

The new charge applies to visitors who arrive in the lagoon city by bus, boat, cruise ship, plane or train, as per the outlet.

More specifically, exceptions will be made for those touring Venice for academic, work or family reasons. Tourists staying overnight are already taxed as part of their accommodation fees.

Overtourism is an increasing concern for Venetian lawmakers, with roughly 30 million visitors flocking to the city annually. Venice has a population of about 55,000.

The new charge applies to visitors who arrive in the lagoon city by bus, boat, cruise ship, plane or train.

The new charge applies to visitors who arrive in the lagoon city by bus, boat, cruise ship, plane or train. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Increasingly brazen behavior from visitors has some politicians at their wits' end.

“Venice must be respected and those impolite people who come here and do what they want must understand that. Thanks to the local police, they will be sanctioned and removed,” Brugnaro commented in a July interview.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two tourists to Venice, pictured, were forced to wake up and smell the coffee after getting smacked with a $1,067 fine for brewing up java with a travel cooker on the steps of a historic bridge. (Comune di Venezia)

Two tourists to Venice, pictured, were forced to wake up and smell the coffee after getting smacked with a $1,067 fine for brewing up java with a travel cooker on the steps of a historic bridge. (Comune di Venezia)

In recent headlines, tourists to the waterside city have been busted for antics like skinny dipping the local canals, attacking a gondolier over a selfie dispute and making coffee on a famous old bridge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak