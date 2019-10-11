Venice's daily tourist tax to take effect in July

Tourists to Venice should pack their wallets with few extra bucks, as the Italian city will begin taxing day-trippers this summer.

As of July 1, Venetian officials will charge visitors between $3.30 and $11 (3 and10 euro) per day for admission into the historic city, with the exact prices to be determined closer to the date.

News of the fee was announced nearly a year ago, The Telegraph reports, though authorities were delayed in establishing the exact policies for the tax.

“The aim is to improve the quality of life of residents,” Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice, said of the news in a statement earlier this year. “We’re not in it to make money.”

The new charge applies to visitors who arrive in the lagoon city by bus, boat, cruise ship, plane or train, as per the outlet.

More specifically, exceptions will be made for those touring Venice for academic, work or family reasons. Tourists staying overnight are already taxed as part of their accommodation fees.

Overtourism is an increasing concern for Venetian lawmakers, with roughly 30 million visitors flocking to the city annually. Venice has a population of about 55,000.

Increasingly brazen behavior from visitors has some politicians at their wits' end.

“Venice must be respected and those impolite people who come here and do what they want must understand that. Thanks to the local police, they will be sanctioned and removed,” Brugnaro commented in a July interview.

In recent headlines, tourists to the waterside city have been busted for antics like skinny dipping the local canals, attacking a gondolier over a selfie dispute and making coffee on a famous old bridge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.